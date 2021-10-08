WEST HOLLYWOOD—West Hollywood will resume service for The PickUp, WeHo’s Free Weekend Ride with a soft-launch on Friday, October 8.

According to a news release from the city of West Hollywood, The PickUp will travel along Santa Monica Boulevard in a loop with stops in each direction between N. Robertson Boulevard and N. La Brea Avenue. It will run on Fridays and Saturdays from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m., and Sundays from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The PickUp will feature modifications that align with directives for entertainment shuttles from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. Directives include:

Social distancing will be maintained on vehicles (six feet between passengers, if achievable);

Riders will not be allowed to board with COVID-19 symptoms;

A reduction will be made in vehicle capacity;

Windows will be open to improve ventilation and reduce the risk of transmission;

Drivers will seek to ensure riders’ masks cover nose and mouth; and

Drivers will be fully vaccinated.

Specific modifications to The PickUp will limit ridership to 50 percent of maximum capacity to assist riders in maintaining social distance. Properly worn masks are required to board and may not be removed while aboard trolleys. Modifications may impact service efficiency and frequency of PickUp timetables.

The PickUp is a trolley service that was launched by the city as a pilot program in 2013. The program was continued in 2014 and, in 2015, a route extension was approved along Santa Monica Boulevard in a loop with stops in each direction between N. Robertson Boulevard and N. La Brea Avenue. Service was paused in March 2020 following the City’s Declaration of Local Emergency and regional Safer at Home orders.

The PickUp will resume offering a convenient way to reach West Hollywood on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays and reduces driving while intoxicated. Launched with a bright palette of illustrated graphic pop-art characters, The PickUp will evolve to feature newly refreshed photo-based characters with new typefaces, logos, and designs. The soft-launch will feature a roll-out of one trolley featuring new graphics and additional trolleys in the fleet will be refreshed in the coming weeks.

Visit The PickUp online at www.wehopickup.com to access a trolley tracker, route information, and more. Check out and follow The PickUp’s social media pages @wehopickup on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

For more details about The PickUp, contact Francisco Gomez, City of West Hollywood Transportation Program Administrator, at (323) 848-6454 or at fgomez@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing, call TTY (323) 848-6496.