UNITED STATES—Wow, the midterms just delivered a shockwave to Americans. I get excitement sometimes watching election results rather its CNN, MSNBC, FOX News, NBC, ABC, all the political channels have something of excitement to give to its viewers. I will admit technology has totally advanced from 20 years ago. You get to see the various maps, where states are blue or red, and then you get the inner maps where you can see various counties, how they are voting, how they previously voted and what votes are outstanding.

It truly is fun to watch. However, on Tuesday, which was Election Day across America, I saw lines, and lines means a great thing to me. Why? People are exercising their civic duty and their right to let their voice be heard. I will admit I was not pleased to discover like 24 hours earlier that my polling location was changed and I was not even alerted of it. I received nothing in the mail, I didn’t get a phone call, no email. C’mon, my City Clerk did not properly do their job if you’re asking me.

With that said, the results started to trickle in during the night. It was a question of rather we would be seeing the Republicans hold steady, or as some called it a Blue Tsunami. We had the Red Wave in 2024, and in 2026, we saw a Blue wave, tornado, hurricane in ways with the turnout in many states and changes on the political map you rarely see. Since 2024, the Republicans have held control of the Presidency, the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate, not to mention the judicial branch, for those who don’t know, that’s the Supreme Court.

Well, President Donald Trump may still be the POTUS, but Republicans no longer hold the U.S. House of Representatives (which many predicted), but the Senate is now also back in the hands of Democrats. Yes, Democrats have reclaimed both the House and the Senate, which means Trump’s hands might be tied a lot on legislation. Not good for Trump, because it’s what many would call a lame duck session potentially for the next 2 years of his term in office.

However, I want to chat about what happened, why did America see what it saw? Its the economy. Its not good for a lot of Americans right now, and I think gas prices and the cost of food and goods is at the top of the list for Americans. Gas in many parts of the country has been very close to $5 a gallon, and its been like that for months, in some places like California it’s over $6 if not higher.

Yes, some beckon that to the current war overseas and the battle over the Strait of Hormuz, but some of that also goes to state gas prices many U.S. states implement in addition to taxes. Then you have to look at the costs of groceries, the tariffs have impacted that a lot and Americans are being punched left and right as it pertains to gas and groceries and choosing between the two is no fun.

Americans have voted they want change, and it was resounding across the country. Republicans should hear the results loud and clear, and Democrats need to do the same. You have power now, so what are you going to do with it? If you don’t do well, guess what, in 2028, when the U.S. Presidency is in play, the Blue Tsunami could turn into a Red Explosion. I want to talk about some of the results, because this notion of states being definitively ‘Blue’ or ‘Red’ is quite silly.

Kansas, a state that has hasn’t had a Democratic U.S. Senator since the 1930s with George McGill, sent Adam Hamilton to Washington D.C. Hamilton’s victory was momentous against Republican Incumbent Roger Marshall. Susan Collins of Maine, who has held that seat for almost 30 years. Do the math people, she has been a U.S. Senator since 1996, lost her seat, and Maine citizens elected a Democrat to her seat. Then you have history making moments in Governor races in Georgia and Florida. Bryon Donalds made history becoming the first Black man to become governor in Florida as Republican.

Keisha Lance-Bottoms who was previously the Mayor of Atlanta became the first Black woman ever in all 50 U.S. States to become the Governor of Georgia. That stunned me, never has a Black woman been governor in any state of the United States? Whoa, that is just crazy. Then the big one’s people are talking about Texas. Do you know the last time Texas had a Democratic Senator? Take a guess, almost 40 years. The last time was 1988 with Lloyd Bensten who was elected, Texas became Blue which left Americans like myself stunned.

The bigger stunner was Gina Hinojosa becoming the first Latino and female Governor of Texas, ousting Greg Abbott, the incumbent who was quite popular in the state of Texas. Democrats took the Senate and Governorship in Texas, which has left me speechless. Look at South Carolina, where Lindsay Graham’s sister Darline Graham, loss in a surprise to Democrat Annie Andrews, which no one expected.

Republicans got spanked, but they held onto some seats in states like Florida, Nebraska, Alabama, West Virginia and a few others, but you saw changes in Minnesota, Ohio, and you still have Alaska and Mississippi, yes Mississippi, where both Democrats are leading currently in tight races against both Republican incumbents. I don’t know if the outcome was a direct result of Republicans, Trump or the economy.

I think the economy, despite it not being that bad, for many Americans they are having to make choices when it comes to their income and not many like having to make that choice. If I’m making more, but I’m spending more, how am I winning? I’m not. All I can say is the pendulum has swung again, this time in favor of the Democrats, but I think people need to realize this Republican vs Democrat telenovela needs to change. I hate this notion you have to be one or the other, and I think you have far more independents than you realize.

American voters don’t have to fit into one pocket, and I think they hate that, and you will constantly seeing the political landscape shape as a result, but how much you make, what you can buy and having basic necessities like healthcare is important to Americans. When things are bad, you are always going to see a shift, so don’t ever be surprised.

Written By Davy Roberts