UNITED STATES—It’s October 22nd. Exactly two weeks from today, Americans will be casting their ballots for the 2024 Presidential election. No matter what the outcome, this election will be historic. If the size of the Trump rallies is any indication, a Trump win is on the horizon. If so, Donald Trump will go down in history as the most investigated person to ever be elected President. If Kamala Harris is elected, she would be the first female President elected, and the first person to be elected who was never nominated by the Democrat party.



Polls vary day to day and from poll to poll between the former President and the now Vice President. Both candidates are promising change. The Vice President has declined many interviews. She has not been clear about her platform and has not been forthcoming about what changes she is promising as she is currently in office.



Trump has been criticized for his boldness. He may send out a mean tweet on X, or hurt someone’s feelings, but he is clear about his stance regarding life. He protects life from conception to natural death.



This is one of the biggest issues for some voters. Kamala Harris is a pro-abortion activist and promotes this as her single issue under the guise of what she calls “Women’s Reproductive Rights.”



God and life may be the two deciding factors of this election for some voters. News reports indicate that Harris may have slid in the polls after her remarks at a recent Wisconsin rally.



Vice President Harris was at a public speaking engagement at the University of Wisconsin in Lacrosse, when Luke Polaske, a student there with other members of his class’s pro-life group, spoke out saying, “Jesus is Lord,” and “Christ is King.” Harris was captured on video shouting over her shoulder, “You’re at the wrong rally.”



Little did she know the impact that one sentence would have.



According to an interview with Fox News Luke Polaske, and Grant Beth, both UW Lacrosse Juniors verbalized that they were “mocked,” at the Wisconsin rally. The two spoke out about the incident indicating that they were made fun of and attacked before being thrown out of the rally for their Christian beliefs.



Trump recently, served at an area McDonalds restaurant in Pennsylvania. He reportedly learned how to do everything he needed to know, and video footage taken shows him having a good time with the customers he waited on. He also footed the bill. The McDonald’s employees spoke publicly about how nice and fun the former President was.



Trump’s niece, Mary Trump had nothing, but criticism for the former President, noting that her uncle was not a McDonalds employee. In true Trump fashion, he had to ask while working there, if Kamala Harris had worked at McDonalds. The employee reportedly was hesitant to answer but did just the same. There is no record of Kamala Harris ever working at McDonalds.



This question only came about after Harris repeatedly told a story of her middle-class upbringing, and that as a young person, she worked at McDonalds. She may have. If she did, the McDonald’s employees working the day Trump was there, had no way of looking up that record.



In a press release, McDonald’s indicated that they are neither blue nor red, “They are golden.”



Reports suggest that many registered democrats have recently thrown their support behind Trump. Whether people choose to believe it or not, both the economy and the military were stronger under Trump. In addition, the flow of immigrants coming over the southern border had slowed, gas and groceries were affordable, and the U.S. still had the respect of other world leaders when Trump was President.









