UNITED STATES—Homer remains one of the most renowned poets and icons of Ancient Greece. His tales have been adapted to stage, screen, and further writings for centuries. Last year, his works that are perhaps second only to the Iliad were put to film. Drawing from the final pieces of the Odyssey, The Return came and went with the tide, it seems, in 2024.

Put out theatrically by Bleecker Street in the United States, The Return had a wide release in the US and Italy – the home market of director Uberto Pasolini – in December and January, collecting over $1.7 million worldwide, per The Numbers. However, The Return did manage to receive some strong reviews and is well worth a watch online.

A Distinctly Different Take on Greek Myths

When filmmakers get their hands on Ancient Greek stories, they tend to lean into the more mythical elements. We’d get a look at the gods, supernatural powers, epic battles, legendary beasts, etc., but The Return isn’t one such entry.

You won’t find the CGI-powered creatures or combat of films like 300, Hercules, Clash of the Titans, Troy, Alexander, or Wrath of the Titans here. Perhaps it’s this that put off the wider entertainment-seeking crowd. After all, it’s the fantastical fights and larger-than-life deities that offer the most immediate appeal.

Indeed, the imagery of the Greek myths is so instantly distinctive and beautiful that it effortlessly captures the imagination wherever it’s found. You can see this at work across all media, from film to online gaming. This is especially true of the headline NJ casino online. In the Top Picks section, you’ll find popular, inspired titles like Rise of Olympus and the Pegasus-powered Divine Fortune Megaways.

The Odyssey itself has also enjoyed a resurgence in the entertainment market prior to The Return. It came in the form of Stephen Fry’s final Great Mythology entry, Odyssey, in which the British comedian adapts the famed poems into prose. The book was published in September 2024, offering a timely read before The Return.

Trading Battles with Beasts for a Focus on the Finale

https://youtube.com/watch?v=lrZqQBA9v3Q%3Fsi%3DrC0rx2I93aWOczvS

The Return picks up for Odysseus’ final leg. Prior to the start of The Return, the famed hero had already traveled lost and taken on the many creatures of myth for years. Now, the quick-witted, crafty Greek has finally found his way home, to Ithaca, only to find that he has yet another challenge ahead.

Starring Ralph Fiennes as Odysseus, he washes up on the shores broken from his trials since the Trojan War. He soon finds out that his wife, played by Juliette Binoche, has become a prisoner in their palace while their son, Telemachus, is in peril as the next in line to Odysseus’ throne.

The British-Italian production takes a novel path to bring Odyssey to the big screen, making for a welcomingly focused look at the desperate end of the tales. It’s a full-on drama, but certainly earns its R rating with a cathartic hit of action from the famed hero of myth.

Critics have praised the bleak and moody take on how the hero finally completes his journey, with the NYT review hailing the prowess of Fiennes’ performance to bring it all together. For a very different take to what you’d usually see in a modern film, and one that sticks the landing, The Return is well worth a watch wherever you can find it.