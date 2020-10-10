UNITED STATES−On Thursday, October 8, 2020, The Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) announced that the previously scheduled debate for October 15, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County in Miami, Florida would be virtual.

President Trump initially announced that he will not be participating in the virtual debate. Since that time, the event has been canceled by the CPD.

President Trump indicated he did not want to “waste his time on a virtual event,” while the left cited the President being infected with COVID as their reason to go virtual. President Trump has posted his daily health reports on the White House web page. The latest reports indicate that the President will be cleared to go out in public within the next 5 days.

On Thursday night at, 9:00 p.m., News correspondent, Tucker Carlson had an exclusive interview with the President. Tucker Carlson suggested the President challenge Joe Biden to debate without the CPD. President Trump supported Carlson’s suggestion. He first suggested, “The great Sean Hannity,” could be a moderator. He also suggested Carlson as well.

The CPD has sponsored Presidential and Vice-Presidential debates since 1988. The moderator who was scheduled for the October 15 debate was scheduled to be C-SPAN’s, and former aide to Joe Biden, Steve Scully.

On Thursday, October 8, Scully was reportedly Tweeting with a financier referred to as, “The Mooch,” who briefly served as the White House Director of Communications, Anthony Scaramucci.

Scaramucci’s Tweets have all since been taken down. What the Tweet, that appeared to be from Scully said was, “@Scaramucci, should I respond to Trump?”

Scully has indicated that he must have been hacked. Other news outlets reported that the Tweet was intended to be a private Tweet between the two, a direct message that went public.

A brief search brought up two other Never Trump tweets by Scully. The first was from June 4, 2016, “Gotta Love the @VP at the Beach Bash ’16.

March 18, 2016 @SteveScully tweeted, “No, Not Trump, Not Ever.”

On Friday, October 9, Frank Fahrenkopf, co-chairman of the CPD told Brian Kilmeade on Fox News radio that Scully’s account had been hacked, and that the Tweet was not sent by Scully.