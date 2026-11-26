UNITED STATES—It has begun, Christmas is literally less than a month away, so the shopping frenzy is underway. Black Friday officially kicked off this week, which means the deals are running rampant. Yes, you can score probably some of the best deals all year right now, just in time for the biggest shopping holiday of all time: Christmas.

I was having this discussion with someone recently and it hit me. We can buy all these things any other days during the year. So why is it that around CHRISTMAS, we feel to go above and beyond. Well, I think its consumerism and we’ve been trained in our brains to do otherwise. Does it make sense? No, it truly doesn’t, but the fact of the matter is we are doing it this time of year, and nothing will change it, I fear.

The retailers make a ton of money; the consumers spend a ton of money going into debt in most cases as a result. However, there are things you have to consider if you’re getting ready to begin the deep shopping dive. Compare prices. Why? The retailers attempt to be deceptive to the consumers. Which is a shame, but it’s very true.

They will highlight an item as a Black Friday special, but if you take a closer look, it becomes a realization that the regular price and the sale price is not much of a difference. Saving a $1 or $2, or even $5 for something that is normally price $20 is not a deal to me. America, please heed this piece of advice because I think it is quite important. If you’re not saving at least 50 percent, it truly is not a deal. I waver sometimes on 40 percent, because that too is not the best deal either, but saving something is better than nothing.

At the same time, it depends on rather it is an item that often goes on sale. You will see this often at major big box retailers like Walmart, Target, Kohls, JC Penney, Macys and many more. You see the same items year after year on Black Friday, notably in that major ad to lure the consumer to the establishment. Please consumers, don’t fall for the advertiser trick, and be aware of where that money is being spent.

Make a plan if you are indeed shopping. Know what it is you want to purchase and do your best not to waiver to much from it. The thing about shopping, is your impulse can always get in your way. You start to pick and purchase things just for the sake of purchase things. Now tell me, how does that make any sense? Here is the reality: it makes no sense, so be smart about what you’re doing, so you don’t encounter buyer’s remorse.

Make a list of all the people that you are purchasing gifts for and make a budget for each of them. I have trouble with this because I just tend to buy the gifts and then realize after the fact I spent a bit more than what I needed to. Spend with intention, this way you’re not worried about credit card debt after the fact. You don’t want regrets when it comes to purchases you’ve made. Why? You’ll be dealing with making returns after the holidays, which may not be as fun was you think it is.

You don’t have to purchase gifts for everyone in your family, purchase gifts for those who are on your list and those who fit within your budget. With that said, you have to consider what you can afford to spend and what you cannot. Too many of us forget that the credit card is money that is not ours. It is a loan, and your goal is always to pay that loan back before the interest starts to accrue to a point you can’t pay it off.

It serves no one any purpose to go into debt purchasing materialistic things. Yes, at the end of the time, it’s something most people are happy to have, but before you know it, they’re completely forgotten about it. I love this time of year, but I have also come to the realization that it can stress the hell out of you. Shopping should not be stressful; the moment it becomes you’re doing something wrong.

Written By Jason Jones