SANTA MONICA—On December 16, the owners of the Santa Monica beach front hotel, the Shore Hotel agreed to pay $1 million in penalties and restitution to Los Angeles County. Prosecutors stated the hotel was built without proper permits.

Part of the finale judgment was, the Shore Hotel has agreed to offer a limited amount of rooms at discounted prices stated by the LA County District Attorney’s Office.

“The civil complaint alleged that developer Sunshine Enterprises violated state law by falsely representing to the California Coastal Commission that the hotel would provide some affordable lodging to replace two older, less expensive motels on the site” stated in press release.

Sunshine Enterprise demolished the preexisting motels before having the proper permits approved. Then built a brand-new building structure in which the company website describes as a luxurious boutique hotel https://www.shorehotel.com/our-hotel.

Up to $500,000 in restitution fees will go towards discounted rooms for first responders and other essential workers.

The owner of the Shore Hotel stated that the settlement would “benefit the hardworking members of the community while simultaneously putting their employees first” said in an official statement released on Friday.

In the past the Sunrise Enterprise has paid $15.6 million to the State Coastal Commission for prior penalties.

Canyon News has made multiple attempts at trying to speak to owner, but no comment was made.