HOLLYWOOD—”The Social Network” which when released in 2010 was a movie that awakened audiences. The dialogue was sharp, witty, clever and delicious with characters that just popped on the big screen. I mean Jesse Eisenberg was made a star, Andrew Garfield became a notable name, Armie Hammer became a face Hollywood wanted to work with, and Aaron Sorkin earned an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay.

I mean a sequel delving deeper into the realm of Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg would be a must, right? Of course, but “The Social Reckoning” doesn’t come anywhere close to the masterpiece that was “The Social Network.” There is top tier acting talent with Oscar-winner Mikey Madison, Oscar nominees Jeremy Strong and Wunmi Mosaku, and Sorkin tackling the role of director this time, taking the helm from David Fincher. This should be an iconic film, right?

I think “The Social Reckoning” has an intriguing premise, but it doesn’t captivate the attention of the spectator like the first movie. For example, the film opens to a woman stranded on the road, where she is later accosted by police officers checking to ensure she is safe. Out of nowhere the driver starts to flip out, racist statements are tossed around and I’m like, “I thought this was a movie about Facebook?

That opening did not lure me in as a moviegoer, but I kept watching. We are then introduced to a meek, and awkward Frances Haugen (Madison), who is a data engineer for Facebook’s Civic Integrity team. She realizes that Facebook is too concerned about revenue and interaction with the platform versus its user’s safety.

She attempts to bring this awareness to the attention of Teddy Marks (Billy Magnussen), who is a great deflector when it comes to answering questions. It would have been interesting to see Marks more in the movie because he is an actual scene stealer in my opinion, but his character is underutilized.

Mark Zuckerberg portrayed by Strong, who normally lands the plane when it comes to performances, but this one was a flop to me. Strong felt too much like a caricature of Mark, whereas Eisenberg seemed to run circles around Strong’s portrayal of a much older iconic social media titan.

“The Social Reckoning” had all the elements to tell a fascinating story, but it’s not tight enough to make you want to invest to care as a viewer. The relationship between Frances and, Jeff Horwitz, is missing a chemistry I wanted to see. Horwitz is the Wall Street Journal investigative reporter who digs deep into uncovering the danger of Facebook and its algorithms utilized to keep its users engaged on the platforms, a lot of the times with hate speech.

At times, while watching this movie I thought it was a reprimand on social media and its dangers, at times it felt a discussion about the dangers of hate speech and politics, and there were also glimpses at the world of journalism and is it dying or on the cusp of a resurgence? I would love to give you an answer, but I cannot do that in good grace. I had high hopes for “The Social Reckoning,” but when you compare this sequel to its predecessor, “The Social Network” is leaps and bounds a better movie that grips your attention and refuses to let go.