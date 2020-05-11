UNITED STATES−As the Nation waits for the signal to open the country back up and get back to work, experts weigh in on the impact of the coronavirus.

Unemployment rates have gone up during the COVID outbreak and expectations of another twenty percent increase has been reported. The stimulus checks are being sent out. Small businesses that were near closing prior to the epidemic, are getting the help they need from the government to reopen on more solid ground.

On May 8, U.S. Secretary of Labor, Eugene Scalia made the following statement regarding the April 2020 Employment Situation Report.

The economy that was at its best prior to the coronavirus will come back, President Trump promises, and the experts in the field are working together with the President to make it happen.

“You know, this virus is going to disappear. It’s a question of when. Will it come back in a small way? Will it come back in a fairly large way? We know how to deal with it now much better…but we can’t have our whole country out. Can’t do it, the country won’t take it. It’s not sustainable.” – Donald Trump, 45th President of the United States

On April 29, the U.S. Department of Labor, announced the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation’s (FPUC), a weekly boost for individuals in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

FPUC, authorized under 2104 of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, (CARES) Act (Pub.L. 116-136) provides an additional $600 to those who are eligible.

On April 21, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin spoke from the James Brady Press Briefing Room, urging Governor’s to reopen their states to lessen chances of permanent damage.

Governors from Wyoming, Missouri, Iowa, and Nebraska met with President Trump at the White House, stating, “Reopening the economy is not a race to be won, but a cooperative effort,” and “Our approach has created a model for success that can be used throughout the country.

“Restarting our economy is not a race to be won but a cooperative effort," write the Governors of Wyoming, Nebraska, Arkansas, Iowa, and Missouri. "Our approach has created a model for success that can be applied throughout the country.”https://t.co/62yK999UqR pic.twitter.com/RG21ZEpCiX — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 9, 2020

In a Fox News interview, Dr. Ben Carson takes us through the steps the nation will have to take to get the economy back to what it had been prior to what Carson states were an intentional attempt to crash the economy to keep President Trump from being re-elected.

On May 9, President Trump announced an order to help the American farmers who have taken a hit from the coronavirus. Much of what they were producing was going to waste, while shelters and food pantries are in need of more food to distribute. President Trump’s solution for both the farmers and those feeding the hungry is a $3 billion purchase of dairy, meat, and produce from our own American farmers by the government to benefit food lines and kitchens. This initiative will feed American families struggling to keep food on the table with fresh food grown and distributed in the U.S.