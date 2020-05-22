SAN FRANCISCO— The Stud, San Francisco’s oldest LGBTQ bar, closes due to the novel coronavirus, its owners announced on Wednesday, May 20.

The bar was able to stay afloat with online drag shows and a fundraiser, however, despite the efforts made, the bar had to permanently close.

The Stud, located at 399 9th street on the corner of Harrison, opened its doors back in 1966. George Mason and Richard Conroy were the original owners of the bar.

Known as one of the most iconic bars in the country, the queer venue and nightlife hub has had appearances from queer icons such as Etta James, Lady Gaga, Rupaul, Bjork, and The Weather Girls according to The Stud’s website.

The bar was owned and operated by an 18-person worker-owner operative according to their website. One of the co-owners, Honey Mahogany, said,

“It was a very difficult decision to make.”

Mahogany also added that there is still a chance the bar can find a new home and reopen its doors in the future.

The bar plans to hold a ‘drag funeral’ on May 31 to honor the bar and its legacy. At 2 p.m. May 21, Supervisor Matt Haney and State Senator Scott Weiner (D-San Francisco) will join Mahogany and the bar’s other owners such as Vivianne Forevermore! and Rachel Ryan to discuss the closure and provide more details about the funeral.