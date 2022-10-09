UNITED STATES—On October 8, we are 20 months into Joe Biden’s Presidency. It is exactly 30 days until the November 8, 2022, General Election. This election determines who will take control of the House and Senate.



There has been a lot of chatter in the media about the current President, Joe Biden’s ability to complete his term as President. The succession of the Presidency matters most in cases of failing mental and physical health and during election years.

Even if POTUS is found strong enough to carry out his term, who is elected next changes how this country will be run.



President Biden is the oldest serving President in U.S. History. At 81 years of age, POTUS is showing a noticeable decline in his cognitive ability. Like many others suffering from Dementia, Alzheimer’s, or just old age, long-term memory is sharp. It’s remembering yesterday that’s the problem.



Of course, there are many that don’t see a problem with President Biden serving as Commander in Chief. Others still have stated publicly that it makes our country look weak when the leader of the free world calls out to dead people and can’t find his way off the stage.



Kamala Harris, as Vice President is second in command. If the current serving President is unable to complete his term for any reason, California’s former Senator Harris would pick up the staff. She is second in the line of succession to the Presidency.





While Harris has a large support system in California, some Americans have stated publicly that they do not approve of her lack of knowledge on the world stage. Her nervous laugh and teen-aged giggling fits leave a lot to be desired.



Third in a succession of the President is another Democrat from California, Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi. Speaker Pelosi was recently asked if she intended to run for another term if the Republican party were to fill enough congressional seats and take back the House.



Pelosi has repeatedly refused to answer this question. She noted that first, they (Democrats) must win. It is not hard to understand that at 81 years of age, Pelosi may not want to serve another term especially if the Republicans regain control of the House.



Fourth in the succession of the Presidency is President Pro Tempore, Patrick Leahy(D-VT). The Senator is also 81 years old. He already hinted at retirement prior to taking this position. It is not likely that Senator Leahy would continue in the U.S. Senate if and when the Republicans take the House.



The outcome of this election has the potential for a significant change in this country. Progress is a superpower, and it’s within arms reach from your hand to the ballot box. Please Vote.