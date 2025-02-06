UNITED STATES—Well Super Bowl Sunday is fast-approaching, and this is the first time in years that I could care less about the Super Bowl. To be honest I don’t even know if I plan to watch, if I do it will be sparingly and I’m not going to be all that invested. Yes, it could be a direct relation to the fact that I am tired of seeing the Kansas City Chiefs. I know for like the last three Super Bowls, I have watched the same team play, and guess what, it ain’t entertaining TV.

We can say it’s all about watching a football game, but the truth of the matter is that the Super Bowl is just another day for people to gather and drink. Who is fooling who? Let’s not keep lying to ourselves or others saying it is all about the game on the field, it.

It’s BS because most people don’t even watch football. It is the pinnacle of all sports events that signals the end of the football season America.

People go all out of their way preparing finger foods, cooking, decorating and purchasing loads of alcohol to celebrate. I hate to say it, but some people do absolutely get hammered, so much to the point that it is beyond worrisome at times. Like are you going to be getting behind the wheel because we have idiots who should know better, yet they still get behind the wheel and risk not only putting their lives at risk, but others in the process.

There has been this talk to make the day after the Super Bowl a federal holiday and I literally laugh. Why in the hell would we do that? Please tell me the logic for you having the day after the Super Bowl as an actual holiday. For people who are hungover. For those who stayed up too late. Guess what? Take a sick day at your job, use a personal holiday or request the day off months in advance. The federal government requires employees working for the company to be able to earn sick time, but it differs depending on the state, as some states offer more sick days than others.

However, if we’re about to start thinking about making stupid days like the day after the Super Bowl that is a different day each year an actual holiday than why not other days. Shouldn’t we make the day after Thanksgiving a federal holiday so people can spend more time with family? What about the day after Christmas, what about Easter, what about the other countless holidays where people party or overindulge?

Yeah, are you starting to see my point. You start to go down a rabbit hole when you try to make a special occasion for something that should NOT be a special occasion to begin with. We cannot bend the rules because we don’t have self-control over our behavior. The Super Bowl comes every single year, it rarely changes so you can always plan in advance.

There truly is no excuse, except you just want to curb the rules to benefit you, but what about those who don’t benefit from it. There are still businesses that have to operate, not just those who work for the government. Not to mention there are millions of Americans who don’t watch the Super Bowl; they don’t care about it or sports for that matter, so what about them. Just because a LOT of people indulge in something doesn’t mean the rule applies to all. The day after the Super Bowl has NEVER been a federal holiday and there is no need to try to make it one now.

