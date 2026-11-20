UNITED STATES—Jeez, in less than a week the biggest cooking day of the entire year, Thanksgiving will be upon us. Yes, its a time to celebrate what you’re thankful for and spend it with family. However, with those with much family, you might be looking at friends for solace and comfort. Whatever that may be, you’re probably starting to think about your favorite dishes.

I heard a major discussion today about Green Bean Casserole. Sorry America, in our family it is a dish we’ve never had and quite frank we never will. It actually sounds disgusting to me when you think about it. Who the hell wants cream of mushroom soup, with canned fried onions and green beans? It sounds it is something that would literally make me puke. A staple that is on our dinner table is Candied Yams.

Yes, I want to make this clear, we do not do anything with sweet potatoes or a sweet potato casserole with marshmallows. I’m sorry, but that just sounds horrid if you’re asking me to be honest. We utilize Yams, yes, it’s a vegetable, and its way larger than a sweet potato and has a natural sweetness to it that sweet potatoes do not have in my personal opinion. The one issue is cutting those yams is a headache in itself and you need a sharp knife and lots of muscle strength.

The Candied Yams are a dish that I personally make each year, and there is never any left. Are they a bit sweet? Yes, key word being ‘Candied,’ but if you eat in moderation, you’re good. Then there are Greens, I have to have a veggie, and this is the one that captures my attention every single time.

You have to have the dressing, sorry, we don’t call it stuffing and how you cook dressing matters. You want it to be moist and not dry or over cooked. We do a savory form that is onions, bell peppers, chicken stock, chicken bouillon cubes and the right seasonings, with dry cubed breadcrumbs and cornbread. It’s complicated which is the reason my mother is the primary person to make it.

My sister is responsible for crafting the macaroni and cheese. I’ve tried, I can make it tasty, but my sister just does something that makes hers unforgettable, cheesy, buttery and one of a kind. It is the same with the turkey, which I think many people think they can craft, but the truth of the matter is not everyone can do it. My mother makes a juicy, oven-roasted turkey, but the best turkey I’ve ever had was a deep-fried bird that delivered an unforgettable savory taste I will never forget.

We have the Greens with a special piece of meat to flavor it in a way not many people know how to do. You do have desserts and we always have a sweet potato pie that I am infamous for making, and no it doesn’t taste like a pumpkin pie. Those are 2 different pies with 2 different flavors America. We tend to have an apple pie, but then again, I might do an apple cobbler this year, similar to what I did last year, with that buttery, flaky, tender crust that didn’t last long because everyone was grabbing at it.

I love Thanksgiving, probably because I like to cook and I like to see people smile with the food that I have prepared for them to consume. Yes, it does make me thankful and beyond grateful for the opportunity to spend with the people I love the most and laugh over a hearty meal.

Written By Zoe Mitchell