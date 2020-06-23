BEVERLY HILLS—Three of the five most expensive homes that were sold in Los Angeles County last week were in Beverly Hills, including a $17 million home that was listed at the top.

The sale of houses started to increase since last week, as the city of Los Angeles begins to open up for business following the outbreak of COVID-19. A list of houses up for sale in Los Angeles was provided by Redfin during the week of June 16 and June 22, starting from the most expensive property.

At the top of the list was the house at the address of 9719 Heather Road, which was listed for $17 million. This is a 10,000 square-foot home which has five bedrooms and eight bathrooms and occupies four acres. It is a two-story home built in 1991, but it has been renovated since. Its amenities include a tennis court and a backyard pool.

The second most expensive home is located at 713 N. Crescent Drive in Beverly Hills, and it was listed for $11 million. This is a one-story home which occupies nearly three quarters of an acre in the Beverly Hills Flats. The house is about 4,300 square feet and was built in 1922. It has four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. There is a backyard with a large brick patio, a basketball court and a swimming pool.

The third property in the list is located at 1040 Woodland Drive in Beverly Hills, and listed for $7 million. This property was built in 1961, and includes walls with wood panels and a Zen garden. The home has three bedrooms and five bathrooms, making up 4,700 square feet in total. The house also has a small backyard with a brick patio and a swimming pool.