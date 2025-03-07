HOLLYWOOD—This is a reality series that can be a mixed bag. The first season of the Peacock reality competition was fantastic. I mean I binge-watched it in one day. The second season I was eager to watch because there were some notable names from the cast, but like mid-way in the season I just checked out. It just didn’t deliver, sorry.

Now, this third U.S. season of “The Traitors” has been fun as hell. Every single episode has been edge-of-your-seat and just thrilling, until the finale. WOW, that is the best way I can describe it and not in good way. Were there a lot of contestants this time around? Yes, but you have to consider you have a banishment and murder almost every episode, so that means two people are going home.

We had four traitors this time around, Bob the Drag Queen, Boston Rob from “Survivor,” Danielle Reyes from “Big Brother 3” and “Big Brother 7” and Carolyn Wiger from “Survivor 44.” I thoroughly enjoyed all four, but damn were these traitors out to take out their own. I think this started with Boston Rob going after Bob the Drag Queen after he tossed his name out. That roundtable was crazy, but I truly get so sick and tired of people sitting at the table doing much of nothing and then suddenly voting with the group. That groupthink technology is just a bummer for me.

Like why was Britney’s ex-husband, Sam, on this cast? Why was Ivar on this cast? Hell, why was Dolores Catania and Tom Sandoval on this show? I mean the hate between Dolores and Tom was just hilarious at times for me. You two throwing stray votes just for the sake of sticking it to the other person. With that said, the episode where Carolyn and Danielle went toe-to-toe at the Roundtable was fantastic. I mean talk about a masterclass of strategy with that chess game mission that Danielle perfectly played to use as evidence against Carolyn was fantastic.

Carolyn had no idea she had fallen into Danielle’s trap until it was way too late. Those ladies went toe-to-toe and spilled all the tea and evidence that resulted in Carolyn being banished and being exposed as a TRAITOR, but also putting a spotlight on Danielle as well. I have loved Danielle Reyes since BB3, but her acting at times this season on “The Traitors” has been terrible. She is doing too much. The shaking and the excessive crying, I’m sorry, I was not buying it. If I were in that Castle, I would have picked up on it, very easily America.

Last week’s episode, whew, the final six was upon us after Tom Sandoval was murdered. Was that the move? I’m not sure, but I went with Danielle and Britney’s decision to take Tom out despite him having this crazy rivalry with Dolores for no reason. Yes, Britney was recruited by Danielle to be a Traitor. Loved seeing these two working together after that debacle between the ladies on “Big Brother Reindeer Games.” With Tom off the table, it leaves you wondering who will Dolores vote for because it’s vital especially if Gabby, Dylan and Ivar stay aligned.

I was a fan of Dylan like the first three-four episodes, but after he became such a suck up for Boston Rob, his character trajectory absolutely fizzled for me. He became more of a fan versus a player to me. Gabby has always been perceptive and her prowess came front-and-center at this roundtable and she went to battle with Danielle. It was fun to watch, and then the votes started to come out.

We had 3 for Danielle (Ivar, Dylan and Gabby) and then Dolores dropped Ivar, and Britney and Danielle immediately pivoted which was vital. So we had a tie, and when there is a tie a revote unfolded and then, we had a cliffhanger, not knowing where Britney voted, but surprise, she voted out Danielle. Yes, it was beyond heartbreaking. Dani was forced to the ‘Circle of Truth’ and taken out. It was hard for Britney it was obvious, and everyone tried to console her, but Britney wanted none of the accolades.

That led us to our Final 5 and the power of the Seer being unleashed. It was a power that allowed the winner to straight up ask a player if they were a Faithful or a Traitor and they could not lie. Oh, that power falling into the hands of a Traitor would be quite dangerous, not to mention the fact that no more reveals would unfold at a Roundtable. So the remaining players would have to trust what has been told or go with their gut instincts on rather a traitor or traitors still remains amongst them.

At the Final 5, we saw Dylan, Dolores, Britney, Ivar and Gabby. Oh, this totally sucks. No one is murdered, no more banished players will be revealed, which means, who cares at this point. The Seer Power, I hope Britney utilizes the power to expose Gabby and to use it against her be banished. Dylan’s instinct perked up that Britney could be a Traitor and that she might point the finger at one of them. I knew she was going to pick Gabby, so its time to see if Britney has learned the importance of strategy from BB legends like Danielle and Dan Gheesling.

Sorry, but The Seer is not a power that should be used at the Final 5. It should be used when you still have like 8 to 10 players left in the game. The finale became an absolute drag for me, guess this is what happens when you leave boring players like Ivar and Dolores in the game. Britney spilled that Gabby is a Faithful, so if this is the case, if you tell me Ivar is being banished at the Final 5 who gives a crap. These players are just stupid! Really, Ivar, you think Dolores is a Traitor. Gosh, I hate when boring players are left in the game.

The episode is trying to give credit to Dylan like he’s become this super smart player, but I’m not buying it. He’s been in the weeds season Bob the Drag Queen was banished. Ivar doesn’t trust Dolores and Dolores doesn’t trust him. I love that Britney pivoted and started to go after Dylan because I hate to say it, his banishment is going to be so satisfying to witness. Britney was super smart about Dylan targeting everyone until he can be solo on his own.

Sorry the notion of 1 banishment where a player doesn’t reveal their identity is nothing special, perhaps do that from the final 7 and onward, it makes it more chaotic. Ivar and Dolores if they throw votes away on 1 another, I am going to be pissed. Dylan got the table rowdy by pointing his finger at Britney, but she countered talking about Dylan voting for Danielle and how she reacted to that reveal. Britney tossed the notion of Dylan truly wanting to win The Seer power.

Dylan doesn’t like when the target is placed on him, yeah, this is what I love about Britney. She will call a spade a spade, dude, don’t be a baby because everyone is not loving you near the end. Dylan pointed out Britney was recruited, and she turned the tables on him. Oh, Britney I love you because you have put the ‘Golden Boy’ in the hot seat. This is the real Dylan Efron right here. When this guy doesn’t get his way he whines like a baby! So there was 2 votes for Britney (Ivar, Dylan and Dolores). This episode is just beyond brutal. Both Traitors go out and we’re looking at a potential Ivar, Gabby, Dolores or Dylan victory. Oh, this season sucks. Ivar and Dylan wanted to end the game so did Gabby, and Dolores.

This is literally the worst possibly ending for such an actually fun season. Hate to say it, but I don’t know if I’m tuning in for season 4 of The Traitors. This was easily the worst finale out of all the finales I have witnessed, and I wasn’t even a fan of season 2. We have four winners in 2 of the most boring players ever, Ivar and Dolores, and then we have Gabby and Dylan.

Even the Reunion was bad because more time was spent talking to the other players of the season, than the actual winners, so I just stopped watching. Yeah, if “The Traitors” comes back for a fourth season they are going to have to do some revamping on the banishments near the end and the Circle of Truth, because after Britney and Danielle were booted it was a slog to get to the end, I didn’t say that about season 1 and even season 2.