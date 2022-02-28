UNITED STATES—A lot of people think that being safe online is easy and that a few basic rules are all they need to know. Unfortunately, the online world is much more dangerous than we think, and its threats can reach anyone. Find out what does it mean to be truly safe online and how to make sure that you are in no danger when surfing the Net.

Most adults believe that online dangers concern only the youngest users of the Internet. It’s not true, as everyone can get conned or robbed of money and personal data. However, it’s worth explaining in a few words that even when it comes to kids’ safety, people tend to be reckless. It is certainly not enough to teach children to avoid strangers online and set up parental control. If adults cannot protect themselves adequately, how are kids supposed to do it?

Are you really anonymous?

One of the most common mistakes is the belief that it’s easy to get anonymous online. The truth is, however, that it’s one of the hardest things in the digital world. Even if you are not giving away your true personal data when setting up an account, or you search the web in an incognito mode, you are still not entirely anonymous. You should remember that there is almost no anonymity online, certainly not if you don’t use special programs and software, such as VPN. Whenever you are using your device and surf the Net, remember that your actions are easy to navigate for all those who have the right tools.

As you are not entirely anonymous, you are also not entirely safe. Even if you think that none of your actions is potentially dangerous. Whenever you set up an account, register somewhere, and fill in your personal data, you might get hacked, and all that valuable information gets stolen. It’s especially important to secure your devices when you are entering your bank account or using money. For example, there are different offers available online to entice customers into signing up or availing themselves of products. These could be bonuses, coupons, or discounts for different products such as clothes, cosmetics, food, entertainment, and games, and one of them is a no deposit bonus from casinos, giving customers a chance to play for free without having to cash in. Let’s be honest, these types of offers can be so enticing that we sometimes click on links without thinking just to check them out. We even sometimes sign up and enter our information. In such a case, always make sure that you use safe and secure sites. There are professional review sites such as Casinos.co.za that does professional reviews, listing the best casinos that provide these no deposit bonuses after a thorough check. They rank and highlight the offerings as well as pros and cons of each operator, only recommend secure and licensed sites and provide game guides and security information. Any additional means of protection are very much welcome, preferably a good VPN service. Otherwise, you might risk some unpleasantness.

What does it really mean to be safe online?

Let’s consider what does it really means to be safe in the online world. Is it enough to use antivirus software, avoid clicking unsure links and not enter websites without the symbol of a locked padlock? Unfortunately, no. One of the biggest threats online is the theft of personal data. The worst part about it is that most of this data we provide ourselves through the content we share on the Internet. Currently popular platforms and the number of details we share online create a lot of opportunities for identity theft. It’s only one of the possible dangers awaiting the users of the Net. There is much more of them, and sometimes it might not be possible to entirely protect yourself.

When it comes to sharing personal information online, it’s advised to limit the data we publish. It also applies to social media, such as Instagram, Facebook, or TikTok. Before you post anything, think it through and make sure that it will not get you in trouble. You don’t have to share your birthday or accept friend requests from strangers. These are the actions that might cause you some trouble.

When shopping online, do it only on secure websites that have all the necessary protocols and preferably good opinions among your friends. Whenever you set up an account, on any platform, make sure that the password is strong and avoid using the same password on every website. More obvious safety measures include antivirus software, a firewall, a good VPN service. Remember to never click unsafe links or all links in general that you do not recognize. Only a lot of effort and combined actions might save you from the online threats that are and always will be present in the online sphere. It’s better to arm up with what you can than pay the price for ignorance.