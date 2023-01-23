UNITED STATES—I-80 is arguably one of the most iconic highways in the United States and a must-travel for all road trip enthusiasts. It is the second-longest interstate after I-90. It runs for 2,907 miles, starting from San Francisco, California, to Teaneck, New Jersey, passing through 10 states, including Nevada, Utah, Wyoming, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

The road also passes through some major cities, including San Francisco, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, Omaha, Des Moines, Chicago, Cleveland, and New York. However, the landscapes and experiences you get when traveling along the highway make it ideal for a road trip.

Must-See Places along I-80

Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California

You cannot talk about sightseeing on Interstate 80 without mentioning the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. This iconic suspension bridge is one of the most recognizable landmarks in the world and offers visitors stunning views of the city and the bay.

The bridge spans 1.7 miles connecting San Francisco to Marin County, and is best enjoyed on foot or by bike. You could also opt for a guided tour that lets you learn about the history and the architectural and engineering minds behind its construction.

The Field Museum in Chicago, Illinois

The Field Museum is one of the premier natural history museums in the United States and one of the largest of its kind in the world. The museum, also known as the Field Museum of Natural History, attracts over 2 million visitors annually thanks to its unique and permanent exhibitions, including the famous T-rex skeleton named Sue, the most complete skeleton of a T-rex ever found.

The museum features millions of artifacts and objects for exhibition and research purposes, some of the most notable being exhibits on ancient Egypt, the cultures of Africa, Asia, and the Americas, and much more. If you like history or have school-going children on your road trip, the Field Museum is one place you want to visit.

Lincoln Tunnel in New York City, New York

If your road trip on I-80 leads you to New York, then the Lincoln Tunnel is one of those places you want to visit. The Lincoln Tunnel may not be a tourist attraction per se, but it has some interesting things a traveler may find fascinating.

The tunnel is an engineering marvel, spanning 1.5 miles under the Hudson River and connecting New York City to New Jersey. You also get a close-up view of the Hudson River and, if the lighting is ideal, a glimpse of the New York skyline and the Statue of Liberty.

Other Notable Must-Sees on the Interstate

There are many things to see on I-80 that can fit into this list, and it’s almost impossible to take it all in on a single road trip unless you are into van life.

Some of the highest contenders are the World’s Largest Truck Stop in Walcott, Iowa, the Great Salt Lake in Utah, the State Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa, Donner Memorial State Park in Truckee, California, and the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City.

Tips for Driving on the Busy Highway

Being on the road always poses the risk of an accident, but the risk increases significantly when on the road with many trucks. Being a major highway, Interstate 80 has a high volume of trucks on the road, which calls for extra caution.

Some tips for driving safely alongside trucks include giving trucks a wide berth where possible, especially at intersections, being careful about their blind spots, and avoiding following too closely.

But, you could still get in an accident even when cautious. The good news is that you could be eligible for compensation, especially if you get in an accident where the truck driver is at fault. However, you would need to file a truck accident claim with the help of an 18-wheeler truck accident lawyer for the best possible outcomes.

Final Words

If you are looking for the ultimate road trip experience, you can never go wrong with an I-80 road trip thanks to its length and the things to see.

However, due to the high volume of trucks on this road, you will be at great risk of getting involved in a truck collision. Therefore, you will need to exercise extra caution to ensure your safety.