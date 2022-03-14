UNITED STATES—Nashville is the Music City of the United States and is famous for being the heart and soul of country music. People who visit Nashville for the first time do so for the music, and rightfully so. There is music everywhere you turn.

However, there is a lot more to Nashville than the music. No matter how long you will be in Nashville, if you are visiting the city for the first time, you should ensure that you plan accordingly and have an idea of what to do.

The following is the best Nashville guide for first-timers:

Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

Probably the most famous place in Nashville, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum is a must-see for first-time travelers to Nashville. It is a short distance from downtown Nashville and the largest testament to America’s love for country music.

There is much to do at the venue, and you might spend an entire day there. You can even record a song at the museum in a recording booth.

You want to book a visit in advance though it is not mandatory. However, it ensures that you get into the museum when you would like and can take your time enjoying the place.

Walk Down Broadway

New York is not the only city in the United States of America with a broadway. Nashville has one too, and it is quite a treat, particularly for music lovers. The Honky Tonk Highway is one of the best places to visit in Nashville because there is always music playing there.

A walk down Broadway in Nashville will get you into the musical spirit that infuses the city. Though Nashville is famous for country music, other music genres are playing along Honky Tonk highway, including rock, blues, and pop.

Shelby Bottoms Nature Center and Greenway

If you enjoy the outdoors, then Nashville is a city with beautiful scenery that you will enjoy. Shelby Bottoms Nature Center and Greenway is a green s[ace that stretches for about ten miles and covers about 950 acres with plenty of outdoor recreational activities.

It has a nature center where you can learn about the natural history of Nashville, including its landscapes and cultural history.

The entire venue is free to access and is open from morning till night. If you are a first-time traveler to Nashville who enjoys some peace and quiet, Shelby Bottoms Nature Center and Greenway is the place to go.

The Bluebird Cafe

If you are a lover of country music and a first-time visitor to Nashville, you should definitely visit The Bluebird Cafe. You have probably seen it on the TV series Nashville. The cafe offers performances by some of the best songwriters in Tennessee every night.

Some famous names have performed at the venue, and it is a chance to get close to great musicians on stage. You will have to book a seat at a table online as the cafe is almost always packed, and finding a seat as a walk-in is virtually impossible.

Otherwise, you will have to get there hours before the shows start. There have been some incredible nights at The Bluebird Cafe, especially during times such as July the 4th and Country Music Week.

Johnny Cash Museum

Johnny Cash is one of the most famous American celebrities of all time. In Nashville, you will find the greatest tribute to the icon in the Johnny Cash Museum, which is a location any first-time visitor to Nashville should visit.

If you are a Johnny Cash fan, you will enjoy the various artifacts and memorabilia on display. You may also learn things about the superstar that you never knew. You will find Johnny Cash souvenirs you will not find elsewhere at the museum.

Nashville is a fascinating city, especially if you visit it for the first time. Music is the city’s main attraction, but the city has more to offer. The above are only some of the main things to do. Start there and have fun exploring the city.