HOLLYWOOD—Talk about a guilty pleasure because that is how I feel about the Bravo reality series “The Valley.” The show is so good and riveting. It was must-see TV for me in 2024. I had heard about the series, but I didn’t expect it to be anything special. I mean it was a spinoff of the series “Vanderpump Rules” that saw a spike in viewership after that scandal on the series that had EVERYONE in America talking about it.

I watched one episode, and it was ok, but whew after the second episode, I was hooked and that entire first season was must-see TV for me. The episodes got better and better and that finale was a thrill. Still livid the series didn’t get a reunion because it seems Bravo and Andy Cohen thinks “The Real Housewives…” franchises just have to have them.

That franchise is played out and ain’t what it used to be. Too many of those housewives are performative, don’t want to give their real lives and frankly put, it’s time for some of those women to retire. You can’t be a housewife your entire life. Sorry to digress. “The Valley” is great at the hands of Kristen Doute. Yes, I said Kristen Doute. Yes, Doute had her scandal as well after being fired from “Vanderpump Rules” for unsavory things she said and did against another cast member. I don’t believe knocking someone down forever, if they take the course of remorse and reflect on their actions, which I think Doute did.

What makes Kristen great TV is you know what you’re getting. This is who this woman is and she’s unapologetic and I don’t think she’s being performative or over-the-top for the sake of making a moment for TV. She was the odd one out last season, and I absolutely hated it because I know in my gut she was telling the truth about Janet and the tea she dropped. Janet is the villain of all villains on TV. I don’t think I’ve ever despised a TV character more than this woman.

She was just wicked evil last season and used her pregnancy to prevent people from calling her out on her mess. I love the notion that Zack and Kristen refused to bow down to Janet and her wicked ways and this season, she’s not pregnant anymore so the firing squad is ready. Seeing Kristen, Zack and Nia chat about what was going on with Janet and Brittany, I loved it, especially Janet bashing and I know that is bad to say, but when you get good reality TV you just can’t escape it. I love this trio and want to see more of them because they feel like they mesh so well.

Zack is a confessional God, as is Kristen, however, Nia and Danny wanting another child after just having twins and dealing with 3 kids under 3, and they are pregnant with their fourth as we speak, just crazy. Oh, we’re getting more from Nia and Danny this season, as she shares more about her life and Danny is in the hot seat with some behavior that has people talking.

As for Kristen, we know she gets a proposal and that she is also pregnant at the moment with fiancé Luke. So, it is going to be fun to see Kisten take that journey into parenthood which she has been wanting for a very long time. With that said, rumors about Janet and Jason are coming to the forefront courtesy of Kristen about him not wearing his wedding ring when he goes out. Sorry, not sorry, but Jason is just bland TV, maybe that will change with a little drama coming his way.

Jesse and Michelle, whew talk about toxic because they’re no longer married and this divorce looks nasty as hell. These two know how to push each other’s buttons. Michelle gets under Jesse’s skin like no other and vice versa. The teaser shows things are only going to get worse and I thought the first episode was intense, I just feel bad for their daughter because in divorce the kid always gets caught in the middle of the mayhem.

That brings us to Jax and Brittany. We never got a slice of what was really going on in their marriage, but Brittany and Jax’s account is beyond scary. Jax can be on a warpath and hearing that scene about Jax flipping out after learning she was hooking up with one of his buddies is wild. Brittany was smart to get out of that relationship for her own sanity, but also for her child Cruz. We know Jax heads to rehab, but how he does the work to improve himself to be better for his son and his friends who are concerned about his wellbeing. That first two minutes of the season two premiere had me glued to my TV so that tells you everything you need to know.

I will tell you what I am not looking forward to the inclusion of Scheana, Lala and Tom Schwarcz. Look they were on “Vanderpump Rules.” They were a part of that series and that is where they need to stay. We have a terrific cast already for “The Valley” we don’t need new additions from a show that has run its course.

I’m also happy that Zack and Jasmine have been upgraded to Friend to Main cast members. Jasmine and Zack have a genuine friendship, and you can see it. Jasmine bite her tongue a bit last season, but from that moment in the trailer, she is calling someone a ‘Karen’ and I have a good idea of who that might be. New episodes of “The Valley” airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo and trust me you won’t forget it.