UNITED STATES─Since I was a kid, I have never been a fan of summer. When we get into the months of June, July and August, it just causes me to sigh. Why? I know I’m going to have to deal with humidity and heat. These are two things I hate with a passion. Whenever the temperature gets above 75 degrees in my personal opinion, you start to get into oppressive regions where the body becomes a bit annoyed. The crazy thing is I love to be outdoors, just not when it’s excessively hot.

That is the issue with summer for me compared to winter. Winter you can always warm up, with summer it’s hard to cool down to a point where it’s comfortable. Either you’re not cool enough or the air conditioning or central air becomes too cold. In summer, you are always trying to find a fair a suitable balance, and when it comes to winter, you can warm up and find yourself in suitable sleeping weather. I mean I empathize with people who don’t have air conditioners or central air, and rely on the breeze of the wind or fans to keep cool during the summer months. Can you imagine going an entire three months and not have central air or some sort of cooling device that delivers you the comfort that you want.

In addition, summer brings out people in massive crowds. Do you know what happens when you have a ton of people in small, confined spaces? It causes heat to intensify, you have to deal with sweat and if someone stinks it intensifies that smell to unbearable smells. Making the situation worse is that the amount of sunlight we get during the summer months is phenomenal, but the problem is that we run into a situation where a lot of businesses are not open for long hours. It could be 9 p.m. and we don’t have anything open.

In addition, we are in the midst of a global pandemic. That means the hours of operation for many of these businesses are only operating at condensed hours, on average 7-8 hours per day, and for some companies the hours of operation are even shorter. What does that mean? You’re waiting in a line OUTSIDE in terms of the extreme heat to get into a store. When you’re waiting, it causes sweat, you become impatient and you don’t want to wait for extensive periods of time because when you’re hot it leads to just unbelievable levels of discomfort.

With summer you’re always angling to find a comfortable space; rather its indoors or outdoors it’s not easy and that unexpected stress can cause one to be irritable America. Yes, you tend to have more people out and about during the summer than in the winter because most kids are out of school, in addition, most families tend to take vacations around this time frame as well. So no matter where you go, there is always a crowd which means you will have to wait.

Yes, it is great to be outdoors and not have to worry about wearing a jacket, a sweater, pants or a long-sleeved shirt, but you pay the price on average with your patience being tested. How long can you wait in extreme heat before you ‘ve had a enough. Some love the heat, but unfortunately I’m not one of those individuals.