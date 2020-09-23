UNITED STATES—When it comes to any sport, what is happening next, or what could happen, is always of huge interest to fans around the world. And, the NHL is no different. Every day new rumors are swirling around, and they create unbelievable levels of excitement and expectation. We’ve got the low down on the latest, which will keep you up to date with the goings-on.

Lehner to extend his stay with the Golden Knights?

The Vegas Golden Knights are a team in desperate needs of sorting out their goaltending department. And, it appears they may well do so by handing one of their two goaltenders a new deal. It’s thought that the Golden Knights and Robin Lehner have agreed terms on a new five-year contract, and it could see Marc-Andre Fleury depart as a result. Pietrangelo wants an agreement soon.

Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo will become an unrestricted free agent in less than a month as things stand. The thirty-year-old currently represents the St. Louis Blues and wants their relationship to continue, but there has been no progress where a new deal is concerned. The salary cap is, of course, playing a part in the lack of progressions towards an agreement, but the player is thought to be disappointed he hasn’t put pen to paper yet. If the two parties get the deal done, the Blues will be in a stronger position next season, and those looking for odds on hockey betting will notice this.

Buffalo Sabres Salary Cap Estimate

As everyone knows, NHL teams are having to operate with strict salary caps in place. And, according to recent reports, the Buffalo Sabres have an internal limit in the $70 million range. Due to the cap, the Sabres must do some wheeling and dealing to ensure they’re operating in a financially prudent manner moving forwards. The likes of defenseman Brandon Montour and blueliner Rasmus Ristolainen could depart as a result. Short term deals are likely to be offered to several of their restricted free agents.

Kuemper could be off

The Edmonton Oilers have work to do, and while they could start with their defense, it’s thought the goaltending department will prove to be their priority. Darcy Kuemper, therefore, could be made available, as the Oilers look to reshuffle their pack. With several clubs in need of a goaltender, one being the Calgary Flames, he won’t be short of options if he does head for the exit. Mike Smith, on a one-year contract, could be his replacement.

Kings Without Riches

The Los Angeles Kings could be in the market for free agents, but big names on expensive deals are off the menu. They are more likely to go for more affordable options, and then invest next summer instead. The likes of wingers Craig Smith and Tyler Ennis are two names who could be of interest. It’s thought general manager Rob Blake is treading carefully because of the economic climate.