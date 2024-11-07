BEVELRY HILLS—On Wednesday, November 6, the Beverly Hills Police Department reported that a thief was arrested.

A theft was reported on at a retail location on the 300 block of North Canon Drive. The BHPD Real Time Watch Center located the suspect on camera running only seconds after he left the store.

Officers were directed to the location where he was last seen running into a parking structure. Officers searched the location and found the suspect hiding.

Video posted on the BHPD Facebook page shows the suspect fleeing the scene of the theft and later being apprehended and taken into police custody.

He was positively identified and placed under arrest. The name and age of the suspect has not yet been disclosed to the public.