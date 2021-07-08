WEST HOLLYWOOD—Residents in a West Hollywood neighborhood reported that their multi-unit mailboxes have been gutted by a thief, as first reported on the social media app Next Door. Several neighbors indicated they were victims of mailbox theft on Tuesday, July 6, Fox 11 first reported.

Neighbors in the community are concerned the thief may have a master mailbox key in their possession and that their apartments could be vandalized.

A resident in one of the affected buildings on Westbourne Drive, south of Santa Monica Boulevard area said:

“The entire neighborhood has been affected, five blocks that I know of. I went to two post offices yesterday and the people in line with me were like, ‘Oh, our mailboxes also got broken into and all this mail got stolen,” a resident told Fox 11 news.

On July 6, around 4 a.m. a male suspect was captured on a surveillance video wearing a hoodie and baggy shorts, he walked into the lobby of the apartment complex and opened 16 mailboxes, taking all the mail.

Canyon News reached out to the United States Postal Service and the LASD West Hollywood Bureau Station for comment about the thefts, but did not hear back before print.