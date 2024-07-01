WOODLAND HILLS—On June 27, the Los Angeles City Council announced a $25,000 reward for information leading to the identification/arrest/conviction of those responsible for the theft of the bronze plaques honoring eleven teachers on the Victory Boulevard Hall of Fame at Canoga Park.



Los Angeles City Councilman, Bob Blumenfield said, It’s egregious and awful that someone would yank them out of the sidewalk and try to sell them for scrap metal. They have significant financial value, but beyond that, they have community value.



It’s our version in the West Valley of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but instead of glorifying celebrities, we’re glorifying teachers. When you rip these plaques out of the ground, you’re also ripping out part of the soul of this community.”



The non-profit Walk of Hearts group has awarded and installed 77 plaques in the San Fernando Valley over the last 20 years. These 11 plaques honoring teachers were among were placed in Canoga Park for the impact these teachers had on their community at large.



The initial cost of the plaques was an estimated $4,000 per plaque, but the cost of replacing them is expected to be much higher.



The plaques are not the only recent thefts. There have been reports of fire hydrants, and copper wiring from the bridge, there have been thefts at local cemeteries, and the bronze statue at MacArthur Park was also stolen.



Anyone who has more information regarding the thefts or has seen the stolen items is encouraged to call the Los Angeles Police Department at the 24-Hour Anonymous Tip Line

1-877-LAPD 24-7 or (1-877-527-3247)