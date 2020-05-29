BEVERLY HILLS — Quarantine in Los Angeles can be a hard time for Southern Californians because many activities and events are held outside. Staying cooped up inside can be hard and repetitive and the outdoors can help recharge and help your physical and mental health. In order to survive through the quarantine and practice social distancing rules, there are some things you can do on your own to stay sane.

If you plan to go outside, Assistant Travel Editor from the Los Angeles Times, Mary Forgione, recommends going to the purple haze. During this time of year, the Jacaranda trees are at the end of their blooming season, which is from April to June. You can find these trees in Beverly Hills and in Hollywoods residential streets.

Staying at home but don’t have a good view of the sunsets on the California coastline? You can watch them through the Discover Los Angeles webcam that live-streams the sunset over Venice Beach starting at 6:45 p.m., according to Thrillist.

No need to be missing the many museums in Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Times. There are now virtual tours you can go on and explore websites from The Institute of Contemporary Art, LACMA, Natural History Museums of LA, and more.

Thrillist recommends also doing a drive-by of popular film locations. There are many in Los Angeles but for Beverly Hills there are some pretty famous spots. For instance, the Beverly Hills Four Seasons Hotel is featured in Pretty Woman; Rodeo Drive, filmed in many movies and TV shows; and Sunset Boulevard as well.

The Los Angeles Conservancy also can help with self-guided tours of the different and iconic architecture in L.A. that you get to know more by going on a drive according to the L.A. Times.