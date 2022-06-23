UNITED STATES—Accidents involving motor vehicles are Indiana’s most common type of personal injury claim. You have a potential personal injury claim when the other party is at fault. Accidents involving motor vehicles can occur in several ways. With over four million licensed drivers in Indiana, there are many ways that accidents can happen. Here we will discuss some third parties that may be at fault for your truck accident in Indiana.

As you know, if you were hurt in a traffic accident, you must prove negligence on the other party’s part. Negligence is “the failure to exercise the care that a reasonable person would exercise under similar circumstances.” Therefore, you must prove that the other driver did not exercise the care that a reasonable person would have. For this reason, no matter who is at fault for your damages or injuries, you should always get a lawyer for a truck accident and start from there.

1. Pedestrians

If pedestrians cross the street in a zebra crossing, they should stop and look both ways before crossing. If they continue to cross the road, they are considered violating Indiana law and may be liable for your accident. Pedestrians can also be at fault if they do not stop at a stop sign or run across the street into traffic. You can sue pedestrians for your car accident if they are at fault.

2. The Owner of a Vehicle

Suppose the vehicle owner allows their vehicle to be driven by someone who does not have proper training or experience. In that case, the owner may be held liable for damages caused by negligence. This liability may arise from a variety of sources. If a vehicle is not appropriately maintained by the owner or does not have insurance, the owner can be held liable for damages. If the owner has been convicted of a DUI, they may be held liable for injuries caused by DUI.

3. Drunk and Reckless Drivers

In addition, if someone is driving with a blood alcohol content above the legal limit, they can also cause harm to others. Drivers who engage in reckless behavior or make decisions that result in accidents are also liable for injuries. For example, if they drive at an excessive speed and cause an accident, they may be held responsible for your damages and injuries.

4. The Manufacturer of a Motor Vehicle

A vehicle manufacturer is responsible for designing, testing, and producing its products. If your injury resulted from a defect in their design, testing, or production process, they are liable for your injuries caused by it. Suppose they knew about this defect but failed to warn consumers about it. In that case, they are liable for failing to warn consumers about this defect and allowing consumers to use their product while knowing about its potential dangers. They should also provide proper instructions on how to use their product safely and properly if they intend to sell it at all times as designed/tested/produced by them.

5. Other Person or Entity

This could be any type of business such as an auto repair shop, gas station, restaurant, grocery store, etc. Whether it’s a local business like a gas station or grocery store that negligently caused an accident on their property, causing damage to your car and injuries to you, or whether it’s one of the large chains that negligently cause accidents on their property causing damage to your vehicle and injuries to you, they can still be liable for their negligence. In some cases, they could even be held responsible under “the doctrine of proximate cause.”

Bottom Line

If you have been injured in a truck accident, you should contact a personal injury attorney to help you with your case. They will help you pursue justice for your injuries and the compensation you need to get back on your feet. You will want to contact a truck accident lawyer from the beginning of your case to ensure that all of your rights are protected. Accidents involving injuries can be severe and should not be taken lightly.

Michael Hawkins

When it comes to educating the public on legal matters, few people are as determined as Michael Hawkins. From discovering issues of interest that concern all of us to offering actionable articles and guides to those in need, Michael is relentless in his journey of helping people make sense of the legal system. With dozens of pieces published in magazines, news outlets, and online journals, Michael is here to translate legalese into plain English so you can understand your rights and make the system work in your benefit.