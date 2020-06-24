SEATTLE ⁠— Seattle Police reported on Tuesday, June 23 at 10:35 am another shooting victim in the Capitol Hill CHOP zone. The victim was identified as a 30 year-old man.

The report states that 911 calls began to come into the department at around 4:37 am. The calls reported a shooting with a victim in the 1100 block of East Denny Way. The Seattle Fire Department reported dispatching medics to the area at around 4:40 am.

Department officers and Seattle Fire Department medics arranged a meeting with the victim just outside the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP). He was transported to Harborview medical center to get treatment for a gunshot wound on his calf.

Officers investigating a shooting at 11 Avenue/East Denny Way. Reports of one person injured. More information when available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) June 23, 2020

When talking to officials, the victim refused to provide details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting or a description of suspects.

The police department also stated that additional gunfire was called in at around the same time, but there were no other victims identified.

Previous gunfire incidents have occured within and around the CHOP zone since Saturday, June 20. That morning, a shooting resulted in one dead victim and another in critical condition. An additional shooting incident involving a 17 year-old victim was reported Sunday night.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the tip line at (206) 233-5000.