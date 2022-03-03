BEVERLY HILLS—There has been another arrest made for the robbery of a $500,000 watch that took place at a restaurant in Beverly Hills.

A third man, who was linked to this case, was sentenced to federal prison on Monday, February 28. 41-year-old Marquise Gordon received 5 years for his role in the robbery that was carried out at a high class Italian restaurant in Beverly Hills.

In early February, 21-year-old Malik Lamont Powell and 18-year-old Khai McGhee were sentenced to 12 years in prison for the robbery.

All three men are members of the Rollin 30s Crips gang.

The robbery took place in broad daylight. They chose jeweler, Shay Belhassan, as their victim because of the $500,000 watch he was wearing. The men held Belhassan at gunpoint, demanding he hand over the $500,000 Richard Mille watch.

Belhassan wrestled with the suspects, and was able to hit the gun to the ground. According to an FBI affidavit, one of the robbers then picked up the gun and fired it twice in different directions, hitting a bystander in the leg.

They were able to arrest Powell because they connected his black BMW, which was the getaway car, to the robbery. Powell also discussed the stolen watch in many messages over social media. A bloodstain on Belhassan’s shirt was connected to McGhee’s DNA, and security footage showed Gordon hopping into the getaway car.

There are two other suspects connected to the robbery that have yet to be caught.