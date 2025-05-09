WOODLAND HILLS—On Tuesday, May 6, Christopher Austin, 39, the third person of interest was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his part in the January 2017, stabbing death, of renowned hairstylist and Wella trainer, 49-year-old, Fabio Sementilli.



In January, Austin pleaded no contest to second-degree murder.



In April, Monica Sementilli, 53, was found guilty by a jury, of first-degree murder as the mastermind of her husband’s murder for financial gain.



In 2023, Monica Sementilli’s lover, Robert Louis Baker, 63, pleaded no contest to one count each of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and the allegations of financial gain while lying in wait.



Baker, a convicted sex offender, and former adult film actor admitted to a jury that he and his lifelong friend, Christopher Austin stabbed Fabio Sementilli to death in his own home.



Fabio Sementilli was a hairstylist for the rich and famous. In addition to his wealth, he had a substantial life insurance policy his wife would benefit from. She reportedly left the door open for Baker and Austin to let themselves in and commit the murder.



Baker and Austin reportedly attempted to make it look like a robbery, ditched their clothes, and left town after leaving the residence.



According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Inmate Locator, Monica Sementilli, now 45, has been charged with felony murder and has had scheduled court dates on; August 28, 2017, February 15, 2018, September 17, 2024, February 3, 2025, and is expected in court next on June 23, 2025 for final sentencing.



On June 14, 2017, Robert Louis Baker was charged with felony murder and was given a sentencing date of September 28, 2017, and was court-ordered to prison on July 10, 2023, to complete his sentence. His last court date was January 6, 2025.



Christopher Austin was charged with felony murder on October 17, 2024. On May 6, Austin was committed to State prison to complete his sentence.