MALIBU—55 year old Thomas Aaron Brothers is wanted for vandalism that he committed during the Fourth of July weekend.

Video that was first published on Tuesday, July 5, shows Brothers taking what appears to be a pickaxe to a door bell in the middle of the night on Saturday, July 2. He damaged the front door and the doorbell which is located on the 19000 block of the Pacific Coast Highway.

Witnesses who live in the area told KTLA that they have seen Brothers on at least three different nights in the past week damaging vehicles parked in the street and other neighbors’ property. Multiple residents have filed complaints to the police department about the suspect.

Reports indicate that Brothers does have previous offenses. In 2008, he pleaded no contest to threatening a government official.

Brothers is described as a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes. He stands about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 164 pounds. He was last seen wearing a beanie and carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station at 818-878-1808.