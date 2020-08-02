STUDIO CITY—Three adults were found unresponsive and in the grave condition below Ventura Freeway underpass in Studio City following possible overdoses on Tuesday, July 28.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, three pulseless and non-breathing adult patients were found in the 11138 W Moorpark St. at 1:28 p.m. They were sent to area hospitals by LAFD paramedics and CPR was performed.

LAFD said in a statement that it was an “apparent overdose scenario,” but did not release any additional information. Firefighters searched the nearby areas, including tents at the homeless encampment, and confirmed that there was no other victim at the scene.

The LAPD is still investigating the case and three adults have not been identified.