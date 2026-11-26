SHERMAN OAKS—On Wednesday, November 25, at approximately 3:00 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers drove in pursuit of a reckless driver in a white Nissan Infiniti sedan, who failed to yield at a traffic stop at the Nordhoff Street (Exit 69) on the San Diego Freeway Interstate 405.

According to reports, the LAPD had previously been tracking this vehicle in connection with a vehicle burglary in Venice. California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers joined the pursuit of the Infiniti, now driving westbound in the wrong direction on the 101 Freeway.

Reports indicate the CHP officer intentionally crashed into the fleeing white Infiniti near Woodman Avenue. The driver and the two passengers in the sedan were all three taken into police custody. No injuries were reported.

The names of the three suspects taken into custody have not yet been released to the public. Two men and one woman who were traveling in the white Infiniti were arrested at the scene.