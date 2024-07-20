BEVERLY HILLS— On July 17, at approximately 2:55 p.m. the Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD) responded to a call regarding an armed robbery in the vicinity of Canon Drive and Charleville Avenue that resulted in the arrest of three men. The following information regarding the suspects’ arrest came directly from a press release issued by BHPD Chief of Police Mark G. Stainbrook. The full text of the press release may be found here. 2024-07-18 Armed Robbery



Semaj Lopez, a 24-year-old from Los Angeles, California, was booked for PC 211 – Robbery Michael Smith, a 19-year-old from Lancaster, California, was booked for PC 211 – Robbery • Daiyaan Henderson, a 21-year-old from Los Angeles, California, was booked for VC 2800.2 – Felony evading and seven (7) felony warrants. ###



According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Inmate Locator, Semaj Lopez has an extensive criminal history. He was arrested on August 15, 2023, served approximately 6 days in jail, and was released on DCL/Parole.



Lopez was arrested again on January 8, 2024. He was in jail until his court date of January 10, and January 25, and then released.



On July 17, BHPD booked Lopez into jail at the California Department of Corrections. The bail amount was set at, $1,050,000.00.



Lopez and Smith were arrested for burglary after they waited in the car for the victim. When he returned, they pulled a gun on the victim and robbed him.



According to the LASD Inmate Locator, Daiyaan Henderson has an extensive criminal history.



On July 17, LASD South LA/Lennox Patrol booked Henderson into jail at Lennox Station on felony charges. He is residing at Twin Towers Correctional Facility until his July 22 court date. Bail was set at $1,000,000. For the first felony charge. He was given a second court date of July 25 with a bail amount of $2,000,000. For the second felony charge. He was also given a court date for July 23, and July 29 with no bail amount set for those charges.



Reports indicate that Henderson led police on a high-speed chase with his 2-month-old daughter on his lap. Police were able to hear the mother of the infant screaming in the background of the live stream video for the driver to “pull over,” as he was putting their daughter in danger.



Police were able to capture Henderson by pinning him in at a dead end street. He then stepped out of the vehicle, hugged the baby’s mother, and went complacently with the arresting officers.







