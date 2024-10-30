WOODLAND HILLS—On October 29, detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department reported the arrest of three individuals including Isaiah Moore, 32, Chazon Brown, 28, of Los Angeles, and Nhazel Warren, 19, and booked into jail on suspicion of armed robbery



The following information on the suspect’s arrest came directly from the LAPD press release.



“All three suspects were arrested for 211 PC-Armed Robbery and booked into an LAPD jail facility with the following booking numbers and bail amount:

Chazon Brown, booking number 6906253, $1,000,000.00 bail

Isaiah Moore, booking number 6906249, $1,000,000.00 bail



Nhazel Warren, booking number 6906705, $1,000,000.00 bail”

Search warrants were served on the suspects on October 24th resulting in the arrests of Brown and Moore. Warren was arrested later that evening in Long Beach.

During the search arresting officers discovered two semi-automatic pistols and other evidence that was taken into custody during the execution of the search warrant.





LAPD reports indicate on October 23, a robbery occurred in the 21000 block of Ventura Boulevard in Woodland Hills. The suspects followed their potential victims to a local business in a black BMW sedan. The suspects exited the rear passenger doors of the BMW armed with handguns. They stripped the victim of his jewelry and fled the scene.



On September 19, a separate robbery occurred in the vicinity of the 23000 block of Mulholland Drive in Woodland Hills. In this incident, the suspects approached the victim in the parking lot punching the victim, and knocked him to the ground before stripping him of his jewelry and fleeing the scene in a black BMW sedan.



Police reports indicate that the youngest of the three suspects, Nhazel Warren was wearing the GPS ankle monitor he was fitted with by the Los Angeles County Probation Pre-Trial Services after two separate felony arrests that occurred in July and August.



LAPD reported that “On October 29, 2024, Warren posted bond for a third time and was released.”



Detectives who were assigned to the case have indicated that Warren, Brown, and Moore, are “prolific robbery suspects responsible for many other robberies. Investigators believe there are many other victims, yet to be identified.”



If you have any more information or have been a victim of a robbery, please contact Detectives Mrakich and Delph at (213)486-6840



