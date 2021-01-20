BEVERLY HILLS- On Tuesday, January 19, the FBI announced that three Beverly Hills residents have been arrested for their roles at the U.S Capitol on January 6.

Gina Bisignano, 52, was arrested on Tuesday, January 19, and charged with Civil Disorder; Destruction of Government Property; Aiding and Abetting; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Restricted Building or Grounds; and Violent Entry or Disorderly Conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, the FBI received at least six tips identifying Bisignano as a participant in the Capitol Riot. She was identified in a video that filmed the crowd directly in front of the Capitol. In the video she stated her first and last name, her place of residence, and her Instagram account. Bisignano also stated the name of her business in a separate video from January 6. “…Gina’s Beverly Hills…Everybody, we need gas masks…we need weapons…we need strong, angry patriots to help our boys. They don’t want to leave. We need protection,” Bisignano stated in the video. As Bisignano is speaking, rioters approximately ten feet from her left are physically assaulting police officers preventing entry into the Capitol. Seconds after Bisignano states the foregoing, at least one individual begins striking at officers with what appears to be a baseball bat.

In another video, Bisignano is heard speaking into a bullhorn stating “We the people are not going to take it anymore. You are not going to take away our [unintelligible]. You are not going to take away our votes. And our freedom, and I thank God for it. This is 1776, and we the people will never give up. We will never let our country go to the globalists.”

As she spoke, other members of the crowd to her left assault police officers by spraying a fire extinguisher at them, striking their shields with what appear to be batons, and by throwing objects at the police. Bisignanon physically entered the Capitol at least two separate times and encouraged others to enter as well.

John Strand, 37, was arrested on Sunday, January 17, and charged with Restricted Building or Grounds; Violent Entry, and Disorderly Conduct. Simone Gold, 55, was also arrested on Sunday, January 17, and is being charged in the same case as Strand. Investigating agencies received several tips and photographs of Strand and Gold inside the Capitol on January 6.

According to the criminal complaint, a Twitter account believed to be used by Strand posted a photograph that appeared to be taken on the steps of the Capitol. This photograph included the caption “I am incredibly proud to be a patriot today, to stand up tall in defense of liberty & the Constitution, to support Trump & #MAGAforever, & to send the message: WE ARE NEVER CONCEDING A STOLEN ELECTION.”

CNN posted a video to its website entitled “See stunning video of rioters inside Capitol” where two people believed to be Strand and Gold can be seen walking through National Statuary Hall, which is located inside the Capitol. Another video posted to the Getty Images database online shows what is believed to be Stand and Gold in a crowd attempting to push past several officers who were blocking the entrance to the Capitol. One of the officers, who had been pinned near the doors to the Capitol, appeared to be pulled down by someone in the crowd and lands near where Gold and Strand were standing.

On January 12, 2021, The Washington Post published an article titled: “‘I do regret being there’: Simone Gold, noted hydroxychloroquine advocate, was inside the Capitol during the riot.” In the article, the writer quotes Gold as stating the following in an interview: “I can certainly speak to the place that I was, and it most emphatically was not a riot,” and “Where I was, was incredibly peaceful.”

Gold confirmed that she went inside the Capitol, followed a crowd, and assumed that it was legal to do so. According to the article she also noted that she was inside for about 20 minutes and regretted being there. Gold traveled to Washington D.C . to speak at a “Rally for Health Freedom” on the East side of the Capitol and claimed Strand was there to “ensure her safety.”

All three residents are expected to appear in court on Tuesday, January 19.