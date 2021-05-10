HOLLYWOOD HILLS—Three people are reported to be in critical condition and one person was killed after a fatal shooting on Sunday, May 9. The incident occurred at 10:23 p.m.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a report of a man in critical condition after a shooting at 6112 Afton Pl. Officers reported that vehicles were seen to have fled the scene. One vehicle was a silver four-door vehicle fleeing eastbound. The other was a dark-colored Honda Civic fleeing westbound. It is unclear if the vehicles had any connection to the shooting.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department stated one person was pronounced dead at the scene of the crime. Six people were injured during the shooting. Three were critically injured, and one person suffered a non-life-threatening injury. Another was reported to be treated for an unspecified medical complaint but not injured. Five people have been taken to a local hospital and their conditions are unknown.

Authorities reported that three suspects have been detained in a nearby location. One suspect is in custody and has been sent to a nearby hospital.

A 911 caller advised that a possible shooting suspect ran through their backyard. The suspect is reported to have dropped an item in the yard. The police are investigating the lead at 6102 De Longpre Avenue.

No other further updates have been provided. Anyone with information on the situation is asked to contact the Los Angeles Police Department.