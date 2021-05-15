BEVERLY HILLS—Three men were arrested for a Beverly Hills restaurant robbery on Wednesday, May 12. The robbery in question transpired in March, and the three men were just now arrested.

The armed robbery happened on March 4 at Il Pastaio in the city of Beverly Hills. A scuffle started when the three men tried to take a watch from a man at the restaurant, and then one of the suspects began shooting. Video footage showed that the man’s girlfriend, who was about ten yards away, was grazed by a bullet shot by one of the three men arrested.

The three men arrested were identified as members of the Rollin’ 30s Crips gang.

NBC of Los Angeles reported that witnesses said the three men appeared to be targeting the man they robbed. The robbers fled the scene, and then the DNA from one of the robbers was found on the man’s clothes.