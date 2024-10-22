CALIFORNIA—On October 18, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office disclosed that three men were charged in connection with a follow-home attempted armed robbery in West Los Angeles that left one victim critically injured and one suspect dead.

Jason Melara, 19, Daymonee Johnson, 19 and Mahki Taylor, 18, all from Oakland, were each charged with one count of murder, one count of second-degree robbery and one count of shooting at an occupied motor vehicle. Each were charged with two counts of attempted second-degree robbery and two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

Taylor was additionally charged with one count of attempted murder. Each faces special allegations of use of a firearm.

Arraignment in case 24CJCF06427 transpired October 18 in Dept. 30 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center. Each is being held without bail. If convicted as charged, the defendants face life in prison.

On September 13, a husband and wife were allegedly confronted in the driveway of their home in West LA by armed men demanding property from them. During the incident, one of the men is accused of shooting the husband, striking him in the head. He remains in critical condition. A fourth suspect, later identified as Mario Melara, was fatally wounded.

On October 10, the defendants were arrested in Northern California.The case is being prosecuted by LADA’s Community Violence Reduction Division and was investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery/Homicide Division.