BEVERLY HILLS—On November 2, Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD) night watch officers arrested three individuals for reckless driving. The drivers were caught doing motorcycle stunts in the middle of a Beverly Hills intersection.

On November 3, BHPD posted the following reminder on their social media page.

“Friendly reminder: Relentless police follow-up+technology=arrests. Dangerous stunts have consequences. Do that in Beverly Hi9lls, and you’ll end up in jail, and your vehicle will be-impounded.”

According to video footage captured at the scene, the cyclists were popping wheelies, doing stunts in the center of the intersection. Reports indicate that police had been tracking the suspects and were able to catch them while performing their stunts.

There is no more information, names of the suspects have currently not been released to the public.