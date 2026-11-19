SHERMAN OAKS—Around 9:24 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17, a burglary occurred at the home of 33-year-old tennis player Sloane Stephens in the 3900 block of Alomar Drive in Sherman Oaks. Later that night, around 11 p.m., another burglary occurred in the 7300 block of Mulholland Drive in the Hollywood Hills. Following a vehicle pursuit that ended in Gardena, Los Angeles Police Department officers arrested the suspects.

Stephens was not home at the time, but relatives were house-sitting for her. Alerted by barking dogs, they went to investigate and encountered two masked male suspects who had used crowbars to smash a glass door and enter the house. A confrontation ensued. One of the relatives yelled for the gun and called 911, prompting the suspects to flee without taking anything. About two hours later, a second burglary occurred at the Mulholland Drive residence near Runyon Canyon. Although the homeowner was away, the break-in was monitored remotely via security video. The crime was reported to the LAPD, and officers were dispatched, but the suspects had already fled by the time police arrived.

Officers soon spotted a vehicle believed to be linked to the suspects and initiated a pursuit around 11:16 p.m. Three minutes later, the vehicle crashed into a retaining wall in the 13500 block of Daphne Avenue in Gardena. Authorities arrested three suspects, including a person believed to be the getaway driver, and suspect they are responsible for both burglaries.

The LAPD is investigating whether the suspects are also responsible for a pair of burglaries that occurred overnight in Encino. The first occurred around 11:50 p.m. on Monday, November 16, in the 5000 block of Petit Avenue, where suspects smashed windows on the side of a house before leaving after seeing a resident inside. The second occurred about 20 minutes later, around 12:12 a.m. on Tuesday, in the 4400 block of Bergamo Drive, where a homeowner was awakened by noises and, via security cameras, discovered two masked suspects inside the residence before they fled.