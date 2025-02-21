SANTA MONICA—On February 20, the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) issued a press release announcing the arrests of three men in connection to the fatal stabbing of 31-year-old Oscar Alfredo Gonzalez and the injuries of another victim that occurred in the 100 block of Wilshire Boulevard on February 15 at approximately 1:50 a.m. All three of the suspects had extensive criminal histories.



Reports indicate the first two suspects were arrested on February 17, and the third suspect was arrested on February 19.

Ricardo Quinteros, 42, and Alfredo Quinteros, 41, are brothers from South Gate. Alfredo Quinteros was charged with 187 PC Homicide and Ricardo Quinteros was charged as an accessory. Rogelio Arenas, 32, was also charged with 187 PC Homicide. None of the suspects were granted bail.



On Saturday, February 15, officers responding to the call discovered two men suffering from stab wounds. The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) paramedics rendered first aid to the victims and then transported them to an area hospital.



Despite the life-saving efforts, Oscar Alfredo Gonzalez of Santa Maria succumbed to his injuries. The second victim was treated and released for non-life-threatening injuries.



Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact Detective Lucero at hilda.lucero@santamonica.gov, Sergeant Lozano at alfonso.lozano@santamonica.gov, or the Watch Commander 24 hours at 310-458-8427.