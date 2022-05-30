SANTA MONICA— Three teenage girls were hospitalized after apparently overdosing on an unknown substance in an apartment on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. It is unknown at this time if fentanyl was involved.

On Tuesday, at around 11 p.m, an overdose was reported by the father of one of three teenage girls – all 16-years-old – at an apartment in the 2000 Block of 20th Street, near Pico Boulevard, Santa Monica Police Lieutenant Rudy Flores confirmed.

“The father was looking for his daughter, he located her at this apartment building and luckily got there in time,” Lt. Flores told Fox 11. “He noticed that there was an issue, and then at some point they all became unconscious and that’s when he called 911,” Lt. Flores said.

Santa Monica Police Department officers and paramedics responded to the report and the three teenagers were transported to the hospital. Two of the teens were in “critical condition;” the third was awake and able to speak with investigators.

According to reports, the three girls might not have made it had the father not been there at the right time.

“You’re buying drugs from the street, you do not know exactly what you are taking,” Lt. Flores said. “They lace these drugs with so many things now, and obviously fentanyl is a concern, and obviously that’s one of the concerns we have is that these young individuals potentially ingested it,” Flores added.

Investigators are searching for the “street level person” who is responsible for selling the girls the drugs.

Authorities are awaiting toxicology test results to confirm the life-threatening drug involved – this is an ongoing investigation.