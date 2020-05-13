CALIFORNIA—On Friday, May 15, from approximately 1:10 to 1:40 p.m., Angelenos are able to see the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. To be specific, six F-16C/D Fighting Falcons will be flying in formation over the city. An hour before, at noon, San Diego will be the first stop.

These demonstrations are part of Operation America Strong, they have already been executed in different cities like New York, Phoenix, New Orleans, Washington DC, Chicago, Boston, and Miami. It is intended to serve as a salute to honor and thank COVID-19 first responders, medical workers, and essential workers. Also, to stand in solidarity and determination with all Americans during this difficult time.

The United States Air Force and Los Angeles officials stress the importance of appreciating the display while simultaneously respecting the stay-at-home and social distancing orders in place. The formation will be visible to all L.A. residents from their homes.

The details of the exact route of the Thunderbirds will be announced on Thursday, May 14.

The hashtags #AmericaStrong, #Thunderbirds, and #InThisTogether are recommended by Operation America in sharing the event on social media.