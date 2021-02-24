PACIFIC PALISADES—Golf legend Tiger Woods was involved in a serious single-car rollover accident at approximately 7:12 a.m. on Tuesday, February 23. Woods was extracted from his vehicle which landed on its side in an embankment. Officials from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Officers assisted in the rescue of the golfer.

Woods’ Genenis Navigator veered off the road landing in the side of a ditch. Arriving within minutes, authorities cracked Woods’ windshield to discover he was conscious and able to speak before hoisting him from the mangled vehicle.

He was rushed to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center for surgery to repair multiple leg injuries. Woods suffered “comminuted open fractures” to both the upper and lower portions of his tibia and fibula in his right leg, as well as damage to the ankle bones and trauma to the muscle and soft tissue of the leg.

“Comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia,” said Mahajan, the chief medical officer and interim CEO at Harbor-UCLA.

Authorities said there was no immediate evidence that Woods was impaired. Alex Villanueva of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Woods was driving his 2021 Genesis SUV when it seemed to first make contact with the median, then went across the two southbound lanes. It hit a curb, hit trees and rolled over several times, with the vehicle settling several hundred feet from the road.

Tiger was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident. Authorities indicated his injuries could have been worse without his seat belt.

Woods, 45, injuries are non life-threatening. This past weekend, the 15-time Major winner hosted the GENESIS Invitational Golf Tournament benefiting his foundation. He was leaving a hotel he was staying at when the accident transpired.