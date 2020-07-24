HOLLYWOOD HILLS — Videos posted on Tuesday night, July 21, sparked controversy as they revealed YouTube and TikTok influencers attending a party without wearing masks and social distancing, despite the prevalent threat of COVID-19.

YouTuber Nikita Dragun threw the party at the Hollywood Hills Hype House to celebrate TikTok star Larry Merritt’s birthday.

Recognizable guests who attended include James Charles, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Tana Mongeau, and Emma Chamberlain.

In an interview with The Hollywood Fix, Hype House co-founder Thomas Petrou said that there were around 67 people inside the house with “hundreds” of people waiting outside wanting to get in.

The party sparked controversy as Tyler Oakley tweeted the next day: “hi @jamescharles @NikitaDragun @tanamongeau @larrayxo @charlidamelio @dixiedamelio & any others who have been partying in large groups – please consider social distancing, mask wearing, & using your huge platforms to encourage responsibility during a worldwide pandemic.”

In another tweet, he stated that the social media partiers were “bad influences” and encouraged his followers to unfollow them.

Merritt responded to the tweet writing, “i understand 100% where ur coming from & it was a dumb thing to do. I will do better & will actually take this sh*t seriously. appreciate you tyler much love.”

Los Angeles County is currently labeled as a “high risk” area for coronavirus. Mayor Eric Garcetti’s July 16 public order states that “Angelenos must minimize contact with others as much as possible. Even if you believe that the virus does not present a particular threat to you, consider the impact that your choices have on others.”

California has also recently replaced New York as the state with the most confirmed cases of coronavirus.