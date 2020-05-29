BEL AIR— Tiktok Stars Jaden Hossler, 19, and Bryce hall, 20, were reportedly arrested on the weekend of May 23 for possession of drugs, specifically marijuana, while the two were on a cross-country road trip, ending with them being arrested in Giddings, Texas.

Hossler and Hall are members of the Sway Boys, a six guy group living together in the Sway House in Bel Air, Los Angeles which is managed by TalentX, according to Distractify. Hossler has 4.6 million followers on Tiktok and he’s an aspiring singer. Hall has 4.4 million followers and is the unofficial leader of the Sway House.

The two Tiktoker’s were charged with less than two ounces of marijuana, and Hossler had an extra charge of possession of fewer than 400 grams of a controlled substance, which is a felony, while Hall’s case was classified as a misdemeanor.

After posting bail, the Tiktok stars were released and in response to their arrest, followers created the hashtag #freesway on Twitter in support, according to Seventeen. Rumors were said that the Hype House, another Tiktok house, bailed both of the boys out.

However, co-founder of Hype House, Thomas Petrou set the record straight to Tiktok live according to Yahoo News and said that the Hype House didn’t bail the two out of jail. Petrou said he would have helped the Hall and Hossler if the two had asked.

Social media is questioning whoever bailed the two Tiktok stars. Twitter thinks it was Tiktok dancer Addison Rae, who is Hall’s ex-girlfriend, however, it is not confirmed.

According to Seventeen, there are rumors that Hall took the fall for fellow Sway House member Josh Richards who is a Canadian Citizen at risk of being deported if arrested. It is unclear what is next for the two Tiktok stars.