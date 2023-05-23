BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills announced that Timothea Tway, the Director of Community Development accepted the same role in the city of San Luis Obispo starting June 19.

“I am deeply grateful for my 11 years in Beverly Hills and will truly miss the people I work with and the community members I have come to know so well,” said Tway. “As a San Luis Obispo native with family still living in that City, this is a rare and special opportunity that my husband and I believe is the right decision for our young family. I would like to thank the members of the Beverly Hills City Council and City Manager Nancy Hunt-Coffey for the opportunity to serve as Director.”

Tway started working in Beverly Hills in 2012 as an Assistant Planner and later served as Associate Planner, Senior Planner, Principal Planner, and City Planner before being named Director in 2022.

According to a press release, the city of Beverly Hills will announce the process of choosing a new Director of Community Development in the coming weeks.