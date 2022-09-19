MALIBU—The Tiny Tot Olympic Games returns to Malibu Bluffs Park on Sunday, September 25. The city of Malibu reported that registration starts at 9:45 a.m. and an Opening Ceremony and warm-up start at 10:15 a.m. Children ages 2 through 6 can participate in over 10 varied sports activities. Event Passes are available at MalibuCity.org/Register and on site at the event for $5.

The Community Services Department collaborated with a variety of instructors and vendors who will be instructing the sports activities. Stations will include basketball with Breakthrough Sports, baseball with Momentum Academies, skateboarding with Champ Camp, soccer with Super Soccer Stars, surfing with Aspects Academy, tennis with tennis pro John Rom, martial arts with Joey Escobar and an art activity with Create Art. GoGo Squeez will provide a complimentary snack. The event includes Bounce Houses, and the Apollo’s Coffee and Shaved Ice Truck which will serve coffee beverages and smoothies for a nominal fee.

Every child will receive a ribbon for their efforts. Parents are asked to bring a camera to capture their young Olympic champion.

For more details, contact the Community Services Department 310-317-1364 or visit MalibuCity.org/TTO. Pre-registration is recommended at MalibuCIty.org/Register.