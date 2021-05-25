UNITED STATES—What to do and what method suits you best when it’s time to sell your car.

Selling your car can be equally as exciting as it can be upsetting. People often get attached to their vehicles; after all, a lot of time is spent with them through the course of a person’s life. It can be exciting too; however, it is usually the start of a new purchase and a necessary step before entering the market for a new vehicle or perhaps even a way to fund a great trip away. Either way, you want the process of selling your car to include the least amount of stress possible. You can do a number of things to smoothen out the process, including just identifying what the best method is for you.

Preparing Your Car

First things first, you need to prepare your car to be sold appropriately. You won’t get far if your car is grubby and dirty or not road ready. So, what do you need to do when preparing your car to be sold? Whether you’re selling independently or with a dealer, you should follow these steps.

Clean up – This is, of course, the first step to get your car ready. To get the best deal on your car, you need to make sure it’s looking its best both inside and out. It’s definitely worth getting a full valet on the car to make sure it’s looking great both inside and out.

Check the electrics – You should double-check your electrics before selling. Any buyer will check this, and if they discover a fault, you can expect the price to drop rapidly. This includes checking the likes of your wipers, radio, air-con, and bulbs and fuses if they need replacing.

The mechanics – Just like the electrics, ensure that your mechanics are all up to scratch. This includes seeing to any dashboard warnings, engine checks, and filling up washer fluids.

Prepare your paperwork – Make sure you have all the necessary paperwork. If you don’t have all the required paperwork, you may see negotiations fall through, which is the last thing you want.

Selling Independently

Selling your car independently is a great way to get the best value for your car. You set the price tag and wait for the offers to roll in. The tricky part is just getting your advert on point. Make sure to use pictures that show off the cars’ best aspects and use positive language in the advert. You should take some precautions when selling independently; for example, you shouldn’t meet up with any potential buyer alone unless you are already familiar with the person. If you need to ship your car across the country, companies such as Guardian Auto Transport will prove extremely helpful.

Selling with a Dealer

Selling with a dealer is a quick and efficient way to get your car sold. They’ll take a look at your car and its records and then offer you an amount they feel is appropriate. However, it is worth noting that dealers will often offer you a potentially low amount, seeing as they have to make a profit on the car itself.