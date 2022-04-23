UNITED STATES—To mask or not to mask that is the question of the hour. I see it this way America, there are people who DO NOT want to wear a mask and there are those individuals who are still concerned about the pandemic and feel a mask is their source of protection. Look, the mask debate can go on for ages people and the problem is the fact that it was made quite political by politicians. The mask wearing should NOT have become political at all by the Democrats and Republicans. It is a damn shame to say the least.

On Monday, April 18, a federal judge ruled the CDC overstepped and wearing a mask on airplanes and public transportation is no longer a requirement and the government overstepped its boundaries. Hey, that is fine that is dandy, you don’t have to wear a mask on an airplane anymore if you choose not to and a lot of people are pleased with that result. However, here comes the flipside to that decision. There are still people who will wear a mask and guess what: if they choose to do so, there is NOTHING YOU CAN DO ABOUT IT AND ITS NONE OF YOUR BUSINESS IF THEY CHOOSE TO DO SO!

There are people saying why people are wearing masks outdoors, when science or the CDC says that it serves no purpose. Guess what? Why the hell do you care if you are not required to do so? If someone chooses to wear a mask it is there choice, same with those who decide not to wear a mask. It is like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis shaming a group of teens who were wearing a mask. Hello, you’re the Governor of the state of Florida, how about you act like it. If political or not, but the students, DeSantis you are not the jury, judge and executioner on what people choose to do.

I wear a mask when I’m out in public, even though I’m fully vaccinated, that is my choice, my decision. People might whisper, but whatever, my body my choice. I contracted COVID-19 while fully vaccinated and it was a terrible experience for a week. I didn’t have to be hospitalized, but I had the worse sore throat that I can describe in my entire life. Talk about not sleeping for 4-5 days that week; which occurred for me, in addition to completely losing my voice.

Making the situation worse is the fact that my throat felt as if someone was cutting it with a piece of glass. I could not swallow, I could not eat, I had so much tea, cough drops and anything to soothe my throat, I don’t ever want to see cough drops or a cup of hot tea anytime soon people. We have the ongoing debate on whether businesses can require people to wear a mask for entry. Do you want my answer? It is YES! You know why they are private businesses, so it’s like that saying, no shirt, no shoes no service, a business can implement NO MASK no service if they please to.

This may not have ANYTHING to do with the notion of the customers wearing a mask; this might have to do with the actual employer looking out for the wellbeing and safety of their workers who are NOT interested in being possibly exposed to the virus. As much as people want to think the pandemic is over (which I believe we all want to see happen), the pandemic is not over. People are still contracting COVID-19 and unfortunately people are still dying.

Erase this notion of going back to normal. We experienced a global pandemic America; things will NEVER go back to what they were like before the pandemic. Life as we know it has changed, and we need to get use tot that. This is the world we live in now people and it is time for many Americans to acknowledge this. Simply put its time for people to mind their own business and stop shouting their opinions on what people should do. If someone doesn’t want to wear a mask it is their choice, if a person wants to wear a mask it is their choice. You don’t have to like it, but at the end of the day it is that person’s body and what they choose to do with it is none of your business, especially if it’s not obscene.